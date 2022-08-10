Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $120.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s current price.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.08.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $119.74 on Monday. Allstate has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

