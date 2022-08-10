Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Davis R M Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $125,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

