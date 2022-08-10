Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 509.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

