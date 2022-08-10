Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 172.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

