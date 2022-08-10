Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading 1.9% Higher

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.64). Approximately 483,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,027,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.40 ($1.61).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWE shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.04) target price on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphawave IP Group from GBX 311 ($3.76) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 15.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.72. The company has a market cap of £936.53 million and a PE ratio of 13,600.00.

In other news, insider Sehat Sutardja purchased 448,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £717,310.40 ($866,735.62). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,441,957 shares of company stock valued at $488,434,025.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

