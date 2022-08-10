Altimmune (ALT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Altimmune to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect Altimmune to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Altimmune Price Performance
Altimmune stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other Altimmune news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Altimmune news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,588 shares of company stock worth $1,166,654. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 65.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altimmune (ALT)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.