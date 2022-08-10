Altimmune (ALT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Altimmune to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect Altimmune to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altimmune Price Performance

Altimmune stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Altimmune news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Altimmune news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,588 shares of company stock worth $1,166,654. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 65.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

