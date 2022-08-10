Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.26

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $11.86. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 64,973 shares.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $180.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 245,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

