Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.26

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $11.86. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 64,973 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $180.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
