Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUSF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

ATUSF stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

