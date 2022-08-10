Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATUSF. Raymond James increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Altius Minerals Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
