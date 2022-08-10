Amcor (AMCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect Amcor to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amcor Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Amcor by 49.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 33.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

