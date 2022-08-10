American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) PT Raised to $9.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE AXL opened at $9.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after purchasing an additional 540,198 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,419,000 after purchasing an additional 581,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 243,792 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,745,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,821,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.