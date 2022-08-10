American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMH. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 177,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

