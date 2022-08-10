Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $936.04 million, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,477 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 172,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 170,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 146,754 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.