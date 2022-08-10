Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMPH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 15.1 %

AMPH opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In related news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $56,589.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,107.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $56,589.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,107.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $176,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,641 shares of company stock worth $5,187,590 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

