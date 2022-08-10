Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.22 ($0.01). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02), with a volume of 10,258,260 shares changing hands.

Amur Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £17.63 million and a P/E ratio of -13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 32.27 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.54.

About Amur Minerals

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in locating, evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

