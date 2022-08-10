Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Honeywell International (HON)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) recently:

8/1/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $183.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $192.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $193.00.

7/29/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $204.00 to $210.00.

7/29/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $211.00 to $222.00.

7/19/2022 – Honeywell International was given a new $195.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/19/2022 – Honeywell International was given a new $205.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc..

7/18/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $211.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $204.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $183.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

HON opened at $194.09 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $234.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.41 and a 200-day moving average of $188.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 29,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 441,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,799,000 after purchasing an additional 46,163 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 71.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 215,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

