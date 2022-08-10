AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) PT Lowered to $17.50

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,542 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,059 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,479,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 697,908 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after purchasing an additional 432,001 shares during the period. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.