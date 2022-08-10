AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) PT Lowered to $17.50

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.