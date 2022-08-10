Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 36.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.45%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,790 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

