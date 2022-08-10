Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) PT Raised to $57.00 at Barclays

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Apollo Medical Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $50.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.69. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Apollo Medical news, Director Linda Marsh sold 250,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $9,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,992,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,571,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,585,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 750.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

