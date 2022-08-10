AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Lowered to $80.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 122.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APP. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of APP opened at $36.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -189.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.15. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.04 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $116,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

