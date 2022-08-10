Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 315 ($3.81). 6,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 3,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($3.75).

Arecor Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The company has a market capitalization of £87.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 334.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 361.92.

About Arecor Therapeutics

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

