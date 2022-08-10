Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARHS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Arhaus stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $252,862.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 650,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,217.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,117.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $252,862.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 650,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,217.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 142,918 shares of company stock valued at $871,154 and have sold 102,595 shares valued at $617,013. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

