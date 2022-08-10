Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

ARIS stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $70.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.87 million.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

