Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Trading Down 0.9%

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.59 and last traded at $21.59. 1 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.79.
Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (YPS)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.