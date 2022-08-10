Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.21

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.21 and traded as low as $55.00. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $55.23, with a volume of 451 shares changing hands.
Ashtead Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTF)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.