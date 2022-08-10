Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

ASPN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $547.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.22. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $61,788,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 669,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 302,670 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,302,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

