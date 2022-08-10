ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.11

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.11 and traded as high as C$47.21. ATCO shares last traded at C$47.00, with a volume of 248,545 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACO.X shares. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47. The stock has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 14.51.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,387,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,174,225,327.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

