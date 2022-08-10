Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

