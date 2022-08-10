Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) traded down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. 353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Auto Parts 4Less Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc, operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sells company in the United States. The company offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com Website. It also provides tools and supplies, powersports, boat, car and truck, commercial truck, motorcycle, and other parts.

