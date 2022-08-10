Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$0.10 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.40.
Auxly Cannabis Group Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of XLY opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.51.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile
