Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

Raymond James cut shares of Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLYGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$0.10 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.40.

Auxly Cannabis Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of XLY opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.51.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.