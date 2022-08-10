Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Auxly Cannabis Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWTF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. The company has a market cap of $59.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.79. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group ( OTCMKTS:CBWTF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

