Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVLR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avalara Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.50. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

