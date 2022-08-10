Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

AVLR stock opened at $91.77 on Monday. Avalara has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,709,000 after buying an additional 786,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,937,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,627,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 126,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

