Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXON. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,156,559,000 after acquiring an additional 426,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 645.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 326,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $31,440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,975,000 after acquiring an additional 149,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $12,825,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

