Axs Fomo Etf (BATS:FOMO) Trading Down 0.1%

Axs Fomo Etf (BATS:FOMO – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 18 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.45.
Axs Fomo Etf Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84.
