Ayro (AYRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ayro Price Performance
Shares of Ayro stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Ayro has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.57 and a quick ratio of 24.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger acquired 30,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $28,392.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,392.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ayro Company Profile
Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
