Ayro (AYRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ayro Price Performance

Shares of Ayro stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Ayro has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.57 and a quick ratio of 24.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.30.

Get Ayro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger acquired 30,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $28,392.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,392.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ayro

Ayro Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ayro stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ayro, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYRO Get Rating ) by 287.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Ayro worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.