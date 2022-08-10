Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.10 and last traded at C$30.52. Approximately 15,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 63,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$36.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.25.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -305.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.