Baker Hughes (BKR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

7/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

7/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $36.00.

7/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $36.00.

7/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $39.00 to $35.00.

7/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $30.00.

7/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $32.00.

7/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $44.00.

7/13/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BKR stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 573,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after buying an additional 86,066 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,135,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,388,000 after buying an additional 555,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 465,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after buying an additional 59,822 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

