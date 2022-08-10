Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Lowered to $56.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ball to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Ball Stock Down 3.7 %
NYSE:BALL opened at $54.88 on Monday. Ball has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
