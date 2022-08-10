Ball (NYSE:BALL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Ball Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of BALL stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. Ball has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
