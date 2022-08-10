Ball (NYSE:BALL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. Ball has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

