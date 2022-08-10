Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) PT Lowered to $45.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BALY. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.73. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bally’s by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Bally’s by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bally’s by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

