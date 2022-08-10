Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading Down 6.9%

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146.80 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.79). 94,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 422,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($1.92).

Baltic Classifieds Group Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.49.

Baltic Classifieds Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

