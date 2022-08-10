Bam Bam Resources (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Trading Down 9.3%

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 61,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 238,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Bam Bam Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.
Bam Bam Resources Company Profile
Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Majuba Hill project situated in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as KOPR Point Ventures Inc and changed its name to Bam Bam Resources Corp.
