Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.34

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $5.43. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 19,196 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México ( NYSE:BSMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 16.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 46,538 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 133,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.