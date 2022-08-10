Barclays Increases FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $295.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $286.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.04% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.70.
FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance
Shares of FLT opened at $225.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
