Barclays Lowers Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target to $7.00

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $409.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 525,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,599.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,599.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $192,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 569,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,152.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 139,723 shares of company stock worth $576,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,514,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 94,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 60,508 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Casa Systems by 29.6% during the second quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 2,191,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 295,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 398,768 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

