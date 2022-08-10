Barclays Raises The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $61.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.1 %

LSXMA stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 286,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 165,299 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.