Barrington Research Lowers Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Price Target to $10.00

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 4.6 %

CVGI opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $242.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.19. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 786,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

