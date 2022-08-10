Barrington Research Lowers Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Price Target to $10.00

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th.
Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 4.6 %
CVGI opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $242.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.19. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21.
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
