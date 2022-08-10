Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stephens from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

BECN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $57.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $65.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 20.5% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $255,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

