Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.42.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 14.2 %

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $782.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jeff Kirwan bought 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after buying an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 107,739 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 756,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 142,750 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $8,052,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Articles

